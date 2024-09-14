Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428,050.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
