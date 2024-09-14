Berenberg Bank Raises Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target to GBX 270

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Trustpilot Group
Trustpilot Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 214,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £461,940.40 ($604,080.55). 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trustpilot Group Company Profile
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trustpilot Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.