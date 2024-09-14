Berenberg Bank Raises Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target to GBX 270

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £952.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,616.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23. Trustpilot Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.50 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.50 ($3.13).

In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 214,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £461,940.40 ($604,080.55). 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

