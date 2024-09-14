Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 730 ($9.55) target price on the stock.

LON:RCDO opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.55 million, a P/E ratio of -47,500.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 500.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 477.30. Ricardo has a 52 week low of GBX 394.01 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.22 ($7.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120,000.00%.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

