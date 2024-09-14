Bernhard Bruscha Sells 8,435 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,373,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,492,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 29.8% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 30.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

