Beta Finance (BETA) Price Reaches $0.0452 on Top Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

