Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 166,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,334,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

