Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $326,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

EDU opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

