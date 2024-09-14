Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ASE Technology by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

