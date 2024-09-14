Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 134 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $242.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.09. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

