Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 185 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Albany International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 5,971.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 672,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NYSE AIN opened at $85.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

