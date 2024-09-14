Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 355 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 22.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,403,427.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,604 shares of company stock valued at $19,873,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.