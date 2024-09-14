BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLLKF traded up C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166. BICO Group AB has a 12-month low of C$2.28 and a 12-month high of C$6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.15.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.

