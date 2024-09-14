bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 291,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Shares of BIAF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. 23,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,239. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.92.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

