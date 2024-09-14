Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Lake Street Capital

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

BIOX stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 20.5% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,961,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 334,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

