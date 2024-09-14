BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $741.01 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $59,668.61 or 0.99972288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $741.01 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 60,107.53506853 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

