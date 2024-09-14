Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) vs. Sprott (NYSE:SII) Financial Survey

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.19%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Sprott.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Sprott”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 2.09 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -16.80 Sprott $169.02 million 6.36 $41.80 million $1.79 23.21

Sprott has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -5.69% -2.56% -1.40% Sprott 26.46% 13.50% 10.67%

Summary

Sprott beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

