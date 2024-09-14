BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.72 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

