BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
BOE opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.17.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
