BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BOE opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

