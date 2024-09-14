BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $539,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $902.13.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $885.73 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $903.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $857.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.