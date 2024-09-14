BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
MHN stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
