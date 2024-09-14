BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.