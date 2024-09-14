Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

