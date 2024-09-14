Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.58.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
