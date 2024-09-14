Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Up 6%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 126,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 559,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,546 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 22.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

