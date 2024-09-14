B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BMRRY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

