BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (BHKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.4421 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance
Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $66.82.
About BOC Hong Kong
