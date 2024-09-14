Bokf Na Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,531 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after buying an additional 844,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 906,591 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

CCL stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

