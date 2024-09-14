boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 27.13 ($0.35).

boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 26.48 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.63 ($0.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.28. The company has a market capitalization of £370.22 million, a PE ratio of -265.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

