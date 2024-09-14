boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 27.13 ($0.35).
boohoo group Stock Performance
About boohoo group
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.