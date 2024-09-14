Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 298.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,932.59 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,767.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3,706.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

