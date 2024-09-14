Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

