Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.
Bouygues Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.