Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

Bouygues Company Profile

Featured Articles

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

