Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BOXL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 111.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

