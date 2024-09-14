Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in August

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brambles Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 16,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. Brambles has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

