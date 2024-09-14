BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Sells $41,468.04 in Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,468.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $60,392.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.31 on Friday. BRC Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a positive return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BRC by 316.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BRC in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BRCC. Roth Capital lowered shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

