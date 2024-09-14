BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.