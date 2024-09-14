BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

