British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in August

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the August 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $39.00. 12,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,852. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.
About British American Tobacco
