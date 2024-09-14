British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in August

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the August 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $39.00. 12,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,852. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

Read More

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.