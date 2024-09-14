Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

