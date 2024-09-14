Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

