Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT at $6.00

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 162,109 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,366 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

