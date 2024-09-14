Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target at $26.43

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $29.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.22%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

