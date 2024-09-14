Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) PT at C$5.28

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.70.

IMG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMG stock opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.43.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.4951311 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

