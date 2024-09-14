Brokerages Set OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Price Target at $19.60

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. OPENLANE has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OPENLANE by 14.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,441,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 181,130 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

