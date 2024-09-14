Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,247,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

