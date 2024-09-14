BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$96.00 at DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from C$105.00 to C$96.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$85.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$92.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.16. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$108.01.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.3681507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.28%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

