BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) vs. HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Head-To-Head Review

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and BTCS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $114.46 million 3.19 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -5.22 BTCS $1.65 million 10.72 $7.82 million $1.29 0.88

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HIVE Digital Technologies and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 86.69%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.49%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -25.74% -20.88% -16.97% BTCS 993.08% -13.94% -12.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BTCS beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

