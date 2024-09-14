Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.23

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 6751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

Bunzl Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

