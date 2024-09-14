Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Butterfly Network Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a negative net margin of 153.29%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,885,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 218,720 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
