BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Update

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BV Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BVFL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 9,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,290. The company has a market cap of $168.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. BV Financial has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

BV Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVFL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BV Financial by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BV Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 108,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth $6,806,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

