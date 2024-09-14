BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 1,258.1% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $4,522.00.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

Femto Technologies Inc develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities.

