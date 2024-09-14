CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.42

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.42 and traded as high as C$24.81. CAE shares last traded at C$24.70, with a volume of 945,544 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.60.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.76.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.1795998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.