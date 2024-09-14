Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

