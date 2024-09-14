Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Caleres Price Performance
Shares of CAL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.
Caleres Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Caleres
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caleres
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yield
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.